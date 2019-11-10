First dates are very important as the future of a relationship depends on it. If you want to impress your partner, it’s imperative to choose your words carefully while talking to him/her.

For the sake of nurturing an initial conversation, keep things to the basics at first. Ultimately, you can talk about whatever you want, and you might have much easier and deeper conversations.

To prepare, people plan the perfect outfit, location, conversation topics, etc. so they feel like they know what to do. What people rarely consider though is what to and what not to say.

Here are five things you should never say on a first date:

Don’t involve parents: Your date wants to learn about you and there are so many things you can talk about without mentioning parents. The one exception is if your date asks about your family. If that happens, feel free to share a funny story about your parents to keep your conversation going strong.

Never remember your Ex: When you mention your ex, it prompts your date to think two things, i.e. either you haven’t gotten over your ex or you have a lot of baggage from that relationship that would make being in a relationship with you difficult.

Why are you still single?: It implies that people who are single aren’t good that create a negative impression on the person who is on your first date.

Why did your last relationship end?: Anything related to a person’s past love life should be avoided on a first date. This is a very personal question and no one is comfortable answering that on the first meeting.