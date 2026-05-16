Odisha witnessed scenes of chaos and comedy alike as fear of a possible fuel shortage triggered panic buying across the state, turning petrol pumps into crowded hotspots overnight.

Long queues of vehicles were seen outside several fuel stations as anxious residents rushed to fill their tanks. But it was not just bikes and cars drinking petrol, many people arrived carrying bottles, cans and even large water barrels to store extra fuel at home.

One viral video summed up the frenzy perfectly: a man carrying a 20-litre plastic barrel filled with petrol, as if he had just secured the last treasure on Earth. The clip quickly spread across social media, sparking a flood of memes and jokes.

Here’s the viral video:

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Officials urged people not to panic or store petrol in unsafe containers, warning of serious fire hazards. For now, Odisha’s latest fuel frenzy has become a reminder that sometimes panic spreads faster than petrol itself.