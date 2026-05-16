Bhubaneswar: In line with government advisories aimed at reducing use of petrol and diesel amid the current situation, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to gradually adopt electric vehicles (EVs) to promote environmental sustainability, reduce fuel consumption and address climate change concerns.

The civic body has initiated steps to introduce battery-operated vehicles for the transportation needs of its officials and employees.

At present, diesel-powered vehicles are being used by various administrative wings of the corporation, including engineering, electrical and sanitation divisions, zonal offices and other project-related operations. BMC has now emphasised a phased transition from diesel-run vehicles to environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

To facilitate the move, the civic body has prepared an Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting applications from agencies capable of supplying the required electric vehicles.

According to officials, the initiative aims to reduce environmental pollution and lower carbon emissions. The move is also part of BMC’s broader push towards eco-friendly urban governance and sustainable development in the city.