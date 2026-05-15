Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD and Congress Friday demanded an immediate rollback of the fuel price hike, accusing the ruling BJP of adopting a “double standard” on the issue of GST on petrol and diesel.

The women’s wing of the Congress staged a demonstration near a fuel station in Bhubaneswar, protesting the increase of Rs 3 per litre in petrol and diesel prices.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the BJP had demanded that petrol and diesel be brought under the GST regime when it was in the Opposition in the state, but was now taking a contradictory stand after coming to power.

“This is the time for the BJP to honour its earlier commitments and bring petrol and diesel under GST after withdrawing VAT. The party said one thing while in opposition, but after assuming power, it is misleading the people with a different stance,” he alleged.

In a statement, the BJD claimed that fuel prices were not reduced even when international crude oil prices had fallen below USD 60 per barrel, allowing oil companies to earn massive profits at the expense of consumers.

“Now, when crude oil prices are rising, the BJP government has increased fuel prices by Rs 3 per litre to protect the profits of oil companies. This exposes the true character of the BJP,” it alleged.

Ipsita Sahu, president of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, said the Centre should explain “under what pressure” it was being compelled to avoid cheaper fuel imports from Russia.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress activists marched from the party’s state headquarters to a fuel station in the Unit-2 area of Bhubaneswar, demanding rollback of the hike in petrol, diesel, commercial LPG and CNG prices.

As part of the protest, women activists brought two-wheelers without petrol to symbolically highlight the burden of rising fuel costs.

District Mahila Congress president Shriya Mohanty claimed the fuel price hike exposed the real nature of the BJP government.

“During the Manmohan Singh government in 2014, diesel was sold at Rs 55 per litre and petrol at Rs 70 per litre,” she claimed.

Reacting to the criticism, State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that under the prevailing circumstances, all should join hands and fight together.

“The people are understanding the problem, but some parties are misleading the masses,” he alleged.

PTI