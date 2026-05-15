Bhubaneswar: Youth Congress activists Friday staged a protest here demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET question paper leak.

Holding posters, banners and party flags, the Youth Congress activists took out a protest rally in Bhubaneswar from the state Congress office to Master Canteen Square and burnt effigies of Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The education system has collapsed during the tenure of the BJP-led NDA government, Youth Congress leader Laxmipriya Nayak alleged.

During the past 12 years of Modi’s rule, there have been 89 paper leaks and 48 examinations retested, she claimed.

“About 2 crore youths have been affected by the question paper leaks in the last 7-10 years. And, 24 lakh students have been affected by the recent NEET question paper leak incident,” another protester, Shilpishree Harichandan, claimed.

“The Union government is playing with the future of the youths of the country. So, Pradhan has no moral right to continue in his position. He should step down,” Harichandan said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the NEET-UG exam, held May 3, after a paper leak. The Union education minister Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-exam will be conducted on June 21.

PTI