Kendrapara: A homoeopathic doctor was killed allegedly by his elder brother and other family members over a property dispute in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Golakh Chandra Nauri (42) of Baradanga village within Mahakalapada police station limits.

Police said a quarrel broke out between the two brothers over a land dispute Thursday night, during which the accused allegedly attacked Nauri with a wooden plank, critically injuring him.

He was first taken to the community health centre at Mahakalapada and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police arrested the deceased’s elder brother Abhaya Chandra Nauri (44), his daughter Kandhei Nauri (23), and daughter-in-law Jasmini Nauri (27) in connection with the murder.

Another accused, Jitendra Nauri (30), son of Abhaya Chandra Nauri, is absconding.

“We are conducting raids to nab Jitendra,” Mahakalpada police station inspector-in-charge Manas Kumar Mallick said.

A case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The deceased, who was also associated with the Communist Party of India, had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Assembly election from Mahakalapada constituency as a CPI candidate. He was running two clinics at Mahakalpada and Paradip.

PTI