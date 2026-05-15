Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday announced a 2 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners.

With the revision, the DA has been raised from 58 per cent to 60 per cent, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The increase will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026, and will be paid along with the May salary, it said.

Alongside this, the temporary increase (TI) for pensioners has also been raised by 2 per cent and will be reflected in the May pension, the statement added.

About 8.5 lakh state government employees and pensioners are expected to benefit from the announcement.

PTI