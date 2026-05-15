Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD and Congress Friday targeted the BJP government in Odisha over long queues and panic buying at petrol pumps, even as the state administration maintained that there was no fuel shortage and appealed to people not to stockpile petrol and diesel.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das alleged that the situation reflected the “complete failure” of the BJP government.

“Long queues, ‘No Stock’ boards and rising fuel prices across Odisha have exposed the complete failure of the BJP government. If everything was under control, what happened to the Prime Minister’s assurances before the elections?” Das said in a post on X.

BJD leader and MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain also blamed the BJP government, saying the current situation had been created due to “flawed economic policies”.

Amid the rush at fuel stations across the state, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra urged people not to indulge in panic buying and said adequate fuel stock was available in Odisha for the next 13 days.

The minister said the daily demand for fuel has increased by around 50 per cent over the past two to three days following rumours of a possible disruption in supply.

“Odisha is the state from where fuel is supplied to Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. When there is no scarcity in those states, how can Odisha face a shortage? Fuel scarcity is only a rumour,” Patra said.

He said many consumers who usually purchase petrol worth Rs 200 a day were buying fuel worth Rs 500 and queuing up at petrol pumps. Some people were also seen carrying jerrycans and containers to stock fuel.

Reports of some fuel stations regulating supply also surfaced, though there was no official direction in this regard, the minister said.

“Local outlet managers may have done this to ensure fuel is available to all consumers,” he added.

Patra attributed the unusual demand spike to “misinterpretation” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to reduce fuel consumption to strengthen the economy.

“As oil and gold are imported and payments are made in dollars, the PM had appealed to people to regulate consumption to strengthen the economy. However, some interpreted it as a sign of impending shortage, leading to unnecessary fuel buying,” he said.

The minister said the government has directed authorities to conduct raids against black marketing and prioritise fuel supply for public transport vehicles such as buses and trucks.

He added that OMCs have confirmed adequate fuel stock and smooth supply chains.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Chief General Manager Kamal Sheel said Odisha requires around 44.7 lakh litres of petrol and 1.12 crore litres of diesel every day.

“Demand has increased over the last two to three days. There is no shortage of fuel anywhere in the state, and supply is being monitored district-wise,” Sheel said, urging people not to crowd fuel stations or stockpile fuel unnecessarily.

He said each district currently has fuel stock sufficient for three to four days, and replenishment is being done regularly based on demand.

Replying to a query, Sheel said some petrol pumps remained temporarily shut for reasons unrelated to fuel availability.