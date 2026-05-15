New Delhi: The US team is expected to visit India next month for trade talks, though no dates have been finalised yet, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said Friday.

The Indian side visited Washington, DC, in April for an in-person round of meetings with their US counterparts to finalise the details of the interim pact and take forward the negotiations under the broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

“We expect the US team to visit soon..not this month..may be next month,” he told reporters here.

He said India is engaged with the US on trade deal and it would be signed at an opportune time.

He also said that India is engaged with the US on section 301 investigations.

India and the US issued a joint statement on February 7 finalising a framework for an interim trade agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The framework reaffirmed the countries’ commitment to the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations.

India’s shipments to the US grew marginally by 0.92 per cent to USD 87.3 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 15.95 per cent to USD 52.9 billion. The trade surplus declined to USD 34.4 billion from USD 40.89 billion.