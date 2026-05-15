New Delhi: India’s exports in April rose by 13.78 per cent to USD 43.56 billion despite global challenges, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said Friday.

Imports grew 10 per cent year-on-year to USD 71.94 billion in April. Trade deficit during the month stood at USD 28.38 billion.

Agrawal said India’s exports to West Asia declined 28 per cent to USD 4.16 billion last month as against USD 5.78 billion in April 2025.

Imports from the region dipped 31.64 per cent to USD 10.47 billion in April from USD 15.32 billion in the year-ago period.

PTI