Bhubaneswar: Odisha has completed the mapping of nearly 94.61 per cent of its electorate with the voter list from the last Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted in 2002, marking significant progress in the preparatory phase of the upcoming electoral roll revision exercise.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RS Gopalan told the mediapersons Friday that around 3,16,03,323 voters in the state have already been successfully linked with the 2002 voter database.

He added that voters who could not be mapped during the pre-SIR phase will still have an opportunity to complete the process during the SIR by submitting the necessary information. Announcing the detailed schedule for Odisha’s SIR programme as per the Election Commission’s directives, Gopalan said printing, preparatory arrangements, and training activities will be carried out from May 20 to 29.

From May 30 to June 28, 45,255 booth-level officials (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits across the state to distribute and collect enumeration forms from voters. Rationalisation of polling stations will also be completed by June 28. He also said July 1, 2026, has been fixed as the qualifying date for the revision exercise.

He informed that the draft electoral roll will be published July 5, 2026, following which claims and objections can be filed from July 5 to August 4. The process for notice issuance and disposal of claims and objections will continue until September 2, while the final electoral roll will be published September 6, 2026.

To ensure transparency and active political participation, Gopalan urged all political parties in Odisha to appoint booth-level agents (BLAs) for every polling station.

So far, recognised political parties have appointed 27,723 BLAs across the state. During the house-to-house enumeration drive, each voter will receive two pre-printed enumeration forms (Annexure-III) from BLOs.

One completed form will be collected by the BLO, while the second copy, duly signed by the BLO, will be returned to the voter as an acknowledgement receipt for future reference.

Voters can also download the enumeration form from the Election Commission’s official website, fill it out, and upload it online. BLOs will assist voters facing any difficulties in completing the process. For eligible citizens seeking fresh inclusion in the voter list, BLOs will also provide Form-6 along with a separate declaration form (Annexure-IV) during the same period.

The CEO clarified that no additional documents will be collected during the enumeration process. Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will prepare the draft electoral roll solely on the basis of correctly submitted forms received from voters.