Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday announced that the state government will soon roll out a dedicated film policy to revive and strengthen the Odia film industry, which he described as a vital symbol of the state’s identity and cultural heritage.

The announcement was made during a special interaction held in the City, where the Chief Minister held detailed discussions with prominent personalities, actors, producers, and technicians from the Odia film industry on the current state and the revival of Odia cinema.

Majhi said, “Films are not merely a medium of entertainment, but a true reflection of a nation’s memory, culture, emotions, and soul. A society that creates great cinema can firmly establish its identity on the global stage.”

He stressed that Odia cinema does not need to imitate other industries; instead, it should focus on discovering and presenting its own unique voice rooted in Odisha’s culture and traditions.

He highlighted themes such as Lord Jagannath and the Odia culture that developed around it; Odisha’s rich maritime history; tribal culture; people’s struggles during natural disasters like cyclones and floods; rural life; and the riverine culture of the Mahanadi and other rivers as unique storytelling subjects for Odia cinema.

Highlighting the need for professional skill development in filmmaking, the Chief Minister also announced plans to establish a film training institute in Odisha.