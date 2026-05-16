Ganjam: Hundreds of women thronged Baba Khandeswar Temple in Ganjam town Saturday on the occasion of ‘Savitri Amavasya’, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

Women from the town and nearby areas observed ‘Savitri Brata’ and offered prayers at the temple since early morning, seeking blessings for marital happiness and prosperity.

Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and orderly darshan for devotees amid the heavy rush.

Devotees were seen standing in long queues for darshan and listening to recitations of the Savitri-Satyaban legend as part of the rituals.