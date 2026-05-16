Keonjhar: A 60-year-old woman was rescued after allegedly jumping into the Sanakunda at Bhimkund in Keonjhar district following a domestic dispute, officials said Friday.

The woman, identified as Sabitri Mohanta, wife of Gangadhara Mohanta of Dhipa Sahi in Ghatabalijodi village under Dumuria RI circle, was found stranded in chest-deep water for nearly five hours at the tourist site on the Baitarani River.

Officials said she reportedly jumped into the water following a marital conflict and managed to survive by holding onto a rock until help arrived. Security guard Ranjit Naik, who works at the Bhimkund tourist site, jumped into the water using a rope and rescued her from a depth of around 20 feet before emergency services reached the spot.

Fire service personnel from Patana arrived shortly afterwards and assisted in shifting the woman to Patana Community Health Centre for treatment. Doctors said she had been in cold water from around 9 am to 2 pm and sustained chest injuries.

She was later referred to Kendujhar District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.