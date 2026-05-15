By Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: A few hours after the Centre announced a hike in diesel prices, the State Transport Authority (STA) Friday issued an order regarding revision of bus fares in a range of 2 paise to 6 paise in different categories of buses in Odisha.

According to an order issued by the Office of the Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA, the revised fares for stage carriages, excluding town buses, came into effect May 15, 2026.

The fare revision was made in pursuance of notifications issued by the Commerce & Transport department and in view of the increase in diesel prices from Rs 92.62 per litre March 16, 2024 to Rs 95.87 per litre May 15, 2026. Officials stated that the diesel price hike resulted in a direct increase of Rs 3.25 per litre and a cumulative increase of Rs 4.80, including carryover costs.

As per the revised rates, ordinary bus fares have been increased from 88 paise per km to 90 paise, express buses from 92 paise to 94 paise, deluxe buses from 127 paise to 131, AC deluxe buses from 155 paise to 159 paise and super deluxe buses from 241 paise to 247 paise.