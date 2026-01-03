Puri: A minor boy was killed, and two other persons were seriously injured after an SUV hit the scooter in which they were travelling on Grand Road in Puri town Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as Sreyansh Dey (5) of Puri town, while his grandfather and another boy, who were injured in the accident, are under treatment at a local hospital, the police said.

Expressing grief over the death of Sreyansh, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gra tia of `4 lakh to his family. According to police, the SUV hit the scooter from rear and dragged it for some distance on the Grand Road leading to Jagannath temple. The police rescued the injured and admitted them to hospital. The body was sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is in progress, the police said.