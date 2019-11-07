Borigumma: A five-year-old girl was raped by a youth at a village under this block in Koraput district, police said Thursday.

The accused was identified as Damu Muduli (25) of the village.

Muduli lured the girl on the pretext of catching fish and raped her. Later, he left the girl at her home and threatened her family members not to disclose the matter before others.

The girl’s condition deteriorated after her arrival at home following which her family members admitted her to the Borigumma community health centre.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused, IIC Sanjay Mandal said.