Udala: A 5-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel here in Mayurbhanj district when he had been there with his father to attend a marriage feast, police said Monday. The deceased was identified as Ritesh Patra, son of Sarat Patra, under Udala police limits. Ritesh was moving with his father clutching his hands when he slipped away and fell in the swimming pool.

Locals and hotel authorities fished him out and rushed him to Udala hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Sarat brought back the body and again checked it at Dukura hospital where the doctors also declared him dead. Later, he took the body to his native Jambani village under Kaptipada police limits and buried it.On being informed, Udala police reached Jambani village and exhumed the body for post-mortem.