Cuttack: At least 50 city buses are now rusting away at the office of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) here, thanks to the callousness of the civic body officials.

On the one hand, people have been denied the city bus services to many places on the outskirts of Cuttack city but on the other, huge amount of resources, spent to purchase the buses, are being destroyed due to official apathy.

The CMC had planned to launch city bus service to several areas on the city outskirts to provide public transport system to the locals. An agreement had been signed between Cuttack Urban Transport Service Limited (CUTSL) and Sahara Roadways to launch the bus service.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the city bus service April 16, 2016. Several city buses were running from the Silver City to places like Choudwar, Banki, Manguli, Gopalpur, Nuapada, Biju Patnaik Square, Bidanasi, Trisulia and Jagatpur.

However, the city bus service was discontinued within a few months from its inauguration.

“At present, at least 50 city buses are rusting away on the CMC office premises. Their tyres, seats and other parts have been damaged completely. The civic body has not taken any initiative to repair the buses and resume the city bus service,” said a social activist.

A few intellectuals and social activists, meanwhile, asked the civic body to sell away the buses to private parties. “If they have no intention to repair the buses and resume service, they should at least sell away the buses to prevent destruction of public money,” said advocate Rajiv Patnaik.

CMC commissioner Ananya Das said they would soon convene a meeting to take a decision on the issue.