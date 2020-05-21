Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Thursday said that 50 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

“Another 50 #COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. 22 are from Ganjam. 15 from Balasore. 5 from Bhadrak. 3 each from Jajpur and Boudh. 1 each from Mayurbhanj and Rourkela. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 393,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to state government data as of Thursday, 1103 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 703 cases are active, 393 have recovered and seven persons have died.

“Regret to report death of a 1 patient (Male age 85) of Ganjam District (Surat returnee) Hypertensive with other comorbidities,” the department said in its official Twitter post.

Of the seven COVID fatalities, three each come from Ganjam and Khurda districts while one person from Cuttack also succumbed to the highly infectious disease.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 51 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day.