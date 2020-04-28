New Delhi: Death toll due to COVID-19 rose Tuesday to 937 and the number of cases climbed to 29,974 in India. This meant that the country registered an increase of 51 deaths and 1,594 cases in the last 24 hours. This information was provided by the Union Health Ministry in its latest briefings. .

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 22,010, while 7,026 people have recovered, the ministry said.

States from which new deaths reported

Out of the 51 new deaths reported Maharashtra (27) recorded the most. The state was followed by Gujarat (11), Madhya Pradesh (seven), Rajasthan (five) and Jammu and Kashmir (one).

Of the 937 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 369 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 162. Madhya Pradesh (113), Delhi (54), Rajasthan (46) and Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh (31 each) come next in the list.

These states are followed by Telengana (26), Tamil Nadu (24), West Bengal and Karantaka (20 each).

However, a tally of the figures compiled by this agency showed 29,993 positive cases and 945 deaths in India.

Maharashtra worst affected

The Health Ministry data updated Tuesday said Maharashtra (8,590) has the highest number of positive cases. It is followed by Gujarat (3,548), Delhi (3,108), Madhya Pradesh (2,368) and Rajasthan (2,262). Uttar Pradesh (2,043), Tamil Nadu (1,937), Andhra Pradesh (1,259) and Telengana (1,004) have also reported more than a 1,000 cases. Odisha has reported 118 cases.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the Health Ministry said on its website. It added that 140 cases have been assigned to states for contact tracing.

Tally compiled by this agency

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths

Andaman & Nicobar 33 11 0

Andhra Pradesh 1,259 258 31

Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0

Assam 37 27 1

Bihar 359 57 2

Chandigarh 45 17 0

Chhattisgarh 37 34 0

Delhi 3,108 877 54

Goa 7 7 0

Gujarat 3,548 394 162

Haryana 304 218 3

Himachal Pradesh 41 25 2

Jammu & Kashmir 565 172 8

Jharkhand 103 17 3

Karnataka 523 207 20

Kerala 485 359 3

Ladakh 20 16 0

Madhya Pradesh 2,330 357 113

Maharashtra 8,590 1,282 369

Manipur 2 2 0

Meghalaya 12 11 1

Mizoram 1 1 0

Odisha 118 37 1

Pondicherry 9 5 1

Punjab 330 98 19

Rajasthan 2,335 584 51

Tamil Nadu 2,058 1128 25

Telangana 1,003 332 25

Tripura 2 2 0

Uttarakhand 52 33 0

Uttar Pradesh 2,043 400 31

West Bengal 633 109 20

Total 29,993 7,078 945