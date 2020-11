Thane: A special court here Thursday granted bail to 53 persons arrested in the Palghar mob lynching case. In the mob lynching case two sadhus and their driver were killed at a village in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. District judge P P Jadhav in his order granted the accused bail with a surety of Rs 15,000 each. Earlier this month, the court had granted bail to four persons, including a man and his two sons, in the case.

April 16, 2020, A mob lynched two sadhus – Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) – and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30), April 16, 2020. The incident took place 140 km north of Mumbai.

The two monks were travelling to Gujarat in a car for a funeral. However, the mob suspected that they were thieves.

A total of 201 persons were arrested in the infamous case. Out of them, 57 have been granted bail so far.

Advocates Amrut Adhikari and Atul Patil appeared for the accused. They submitted in the court that the applicants had no role to play in the incident. They said the accused had been arrested on mere suspicion.

Special Public Prosecutor Satish Maneshinde appeared for the prosecution. Advocate PN Ojha appeared for the family of the deceased sadhus.

Bail applications of the other accused will be decided now December 5, the court stated.