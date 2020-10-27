Muzaffarnagar (UP): Uttar Pradesh is in the news again. Not for good reasons though. This time Uttar Pradesh is in the news for murder. A 55-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by four people. Her crime was she had opposed their attempts of sexual harassment against her daughters. The ghastly murder took place at Nara village under Mansurpur police station here, police said.

Mansurpur police station SHO KP Singh said a case was registered against four people. They have been identified as Akash, Gopi, Binendra, and Rajesh. All the four are absconding. A manhunt is on to catch hold of them.

The family members of the deceased women have lodged a complaint. In it they have alleged that the four neighbour were harassing the young women of the family. However, they met with stiff resistance from the mother.

The four accused entered her house Monday evening and attacked the woman identified as Sevti Devi (55). She was severely beaten up by the men. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police raided the residences of all four accused to arrest them but they were not there.