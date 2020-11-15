Bhubaneswar: As many as 57 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Sunday.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 15th Nov (till 9am) pic.twitter.com/cpR0jg4jXb — BMC (@bmcbbsr) November 15, 2020

While 11 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 46 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 75 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 30,127 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 29,220 have recovered. While there are 690 active cases, 196 persons succumbed to the disease.