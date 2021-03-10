Tirupati: At least 57 students of a TTD-run vedic school at Tirumala have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“TTD management has shifted the students immediately to SVIMS (Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences) super specialty hospital at Tirupati for better treatment,” said a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official Wednesday.

However, the students were mandated to carry along with them the Covid negative test report, after the resumption of the classes. The vedic school run by the TTD reopened for classes post Covid lockdown when all the students returned with their Covid negative reports.

However, on conducting another rapid test Tuesday, 57 of the students tested positive for Covid.

Following the development, TTD again conducted RTPCR tests on the remianing 378 students, whose reports are awaited, even as they did not exhibit any coronavirus symptoms and all of them were healthy.

Besides, 10 faculty members of the vedic school also tested for the virus.

“TTD is taking all care for its students providing the best medicare,” the official added.