Jajpur: Around 95 per cent of students perusing Plus-III and Post Graduation courses in Odisha will receive ‘Nua-O’ scholarship, Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian announced Tuesday during ‘Nua-O’ event in Jajpur district.

Pandian informed that the decision was taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday. Male students will receive a scholarship amount of Rs 9,000 annually while female students will get Rs 10,000 every year till the completion of their respective courses.

Furthermore, Pandian stated that this year, the scholarship money will be credited to the students’ bank accounts between February 20 and 25.

“The Chief Minister has sanctioned around Rs300 crore as a corpus fund for ‘Nua-O’ programme. Over 4.5 lakh students studying in undergraduate courses and nearly 35,000 students enrolled in post-graduation courses will benefit from this scholarship”, Pandian said.

“In subsequent years, students can get more money annually as compared to the base amount based on their participation in AI classes, community service, social service and so on. Students will be credited points for their participation in various extra-curricular activities which will help to increase their yearly scholarship amount”, Nabin Odisha Chairman added.

Students whose parents pay income tax or have permanent government jobs will be excluded from the scholarship programme, he informed.

