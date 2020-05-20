Etawah (UP): Six farmers were mowed down by a speeding truck in Friends Colony area in Etawah district on National highway 2. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

All the farmers had gone to sell vegetables and were returning home. Five persons died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. One person has been seriously injured in the mishap.

The farmers were travelling on a mini-truck when they were hit by another speeding truck. SSP Etawah Akash Tomar reached the site on receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to the mini-PGI in Sefai.

“The bodies are being sent for post mortem and further investigations are on,” the SSP said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured farmer.