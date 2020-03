Dhenkanal: A 6-ft-long cobra was rescued from the scooty of one Suresh Sahoo near Mahisapata Rengali colony in Dhenkanal district Saturday.

The incident came to fore after Sahoo found the snake Saturday morning and informed the snake helpline.

Snake helpline member Papun Das rescued the cobra and it was learnt that the rescued snake was later released in Megha forest.

PNN