Indore: The Madhya Pradesh police have registered three FIRs here against six people for alleged rape of three minor girls. Among them is a 68-year-old owner of a Bhopal-based newspaper, an official said Wednesday. The minor girls were allegedly sexually exploited by the six on a number of occasions.

The FIRs were registered against Pyare Miyan aka Abba and five of his accomplices Tuesday. They were booked relevant sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape), and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Vinod Dixit. He is in-charge of Palasia police station.

These FIRs have been registered in connection with the allegations of sexual exploitation of three teenage girls here. The minor girls were sexually exploited at different times on pretext of offering them jobs, Dixit informed.

“Separate FIRs were registered earlier in Bhopal for sexual exploitation of minor girls. Now three cases have been sent to Indore police for local investigation. That is why FIRs were formally registered here,” he said. “The Indore police team will soon record the statements of the victims,” Dixit added.

Miyan is lodged in a jail in Jabalpur under judicial custody. He will be brought here on a production warrant and questioned in connection with the charges. The Bhopal police team Tuesday conducted a search at Miyan’s bungalow here. It is in this bungalow that the minor girls were allegedly sexually abused. The police have sealed the building 15 days ago, informed Dixit.

Miyan was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir July 15, as he went absconding. It happened after five minor girls and a woman in Bhopal accused him of rape.