Kodagu (Karnataka): Six persons including four children were set on fire by a father in an inebriated state over a tiff with his wife in the wee hours of Saturday at Ponnampet in Kodagu district in Karnataka, the police said.

According to the police, the accused Yeravara Bhoja aged around 50 years, is absconding after the incident. The incident took place in Mugutageri village of Ponnampet in Virajpete Taluk.

While his brother-in-law Yeravara Manju was living at the residence of Kolera Vasanta situated near the Kaanur road in Mugutageri village. Some 5-6 members of the family had visited his house and had stayed there, it is learned.

The police said that Bhoja is an estate labourer who used to have frequent fights after consuming alcohol with his wife, Babi.

“Fed up of his chronic alcoholism and frequent fights that invariably ended up in beating her up, she had deserted him and shifted to her brother’s house who too is labourer working in a coffee estate. This had infuriated Bhoja further despite his persuasion, she had refused to stay with him anymore,” the police explained.

The police added that on Friday too he tried to persuade her but when she refused he returned home and got drunk and at around 2:00 am he poured petrol on his brother-in-law’s house and set it on a blaze.

“With the help of neighbours, his brother in law was able to save four members but other six persons – Babi, 45 years, Seeta, 45 years, Prarthana, 6 years, where charred to death, while Praksh, 6 years, Vishwas, 7 years and Vishwas, 7 years were succumbed to injuries in hospital,” the police said.

The police who registered a case in this regard are investigating further. More details are awaited.