New Delhi: The overall number of COVID-19 positive people rose to 979, with 61 new cases being reported across the country, the Union Health Ministry said, Sunday morning. The figure includes 87 people who have been cured and 25 people who have succumbed to the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared a 21-day lockdown last week, warned Sunday against violation of the restrictions. He said those doing so were ‘playing with their own lives as well as that of others’. In the backdrop of the return of thousands of migrant labourers to their villages, the Prime Minister also apologised for the lockdown decision which, he said, has inconvenienced the poor.

Meanwhile in Mumbai a 40-year woman succumbed to coronavirus even as the number of positive cases rose to 193 in Maharashtra, an official said Sunday.

According to the official, the female patient with high blood pressure was admitted to a Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai hospital Saturday with respiratory complaints since past 3-4 days. She succumbed late last night due to breathlessness and chest pains, and her COVID-19 report which arrived Sunday showed that she had been affected by coronavirus.

So far, all the seven deaths are from Mumbai, including the latest woman victim who becomes the youngest among all the victims who were in their 60s and above.

The fresh positive cases reported Sunday include five in Pune, four in Mumbai, besides one each in Nagpur, Sangli and Jalgaon, who are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Among the positive cases under treatment till date, the condition of at least five has been described as ‘critical’.

Agencies