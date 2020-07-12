Malkangiri: After 35 people in Malkangiri civic areas tested positive for COVID-19, the Malkangiri district administration declared seven days lockdown in two civic areas of the district, Sunday.

District Collector Manish Agarwal directed the authorities of Malkangiri Municipality and Balimela NAC to enforce lockdown in their area from July 12 to July 19.

Agarwal said that out of 36 positive cases, 20 were detected from Malkangiri Municipality. From the 20 people 19 people have contracted the disease from the previous positive cases in a containment zone and one has no contact/travel history.

On the other hand, 15 cases were reported from Balimela NAC. Out of the 15 cases, 14 cases were infected by the virus due to close contact with previous positive cases of a containment zone. However, one had returned from Telangana and stayed at a temporary quarantine centre.

Besides the civic areas another patient with COVID-19 symptoms was reported from Khairput block, the collector added.

With 36 fresh cases detected in the district Sunday, the total tally of the district now stands at 170. Out of the 170 people, 101 have recovered from the disease.

