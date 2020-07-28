Peshawar: Police in northwestern Pakistan conducted Tuesday a raid on a suspected militant hideout. The raid resulted in a firefight in which five anti-terrorism commandos and two civilians were killed. The incident took place in Chilas, a city of Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan police spokesperson Mubarak Jan gave information about the operation. He said the raid was carried out after the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) received information about presence of the militants at a house in Ronai area of Chilas.

“Five CTD officials were killed and as many injured during the operation. Two civilians were also killed in the shootout,” the spokesperson said in a statement. However, it did not give any details about the militants who opened fire on the police team. “Police cordoned off the area after the incident,” he said.

Residents of Ronai village held a demonstration and blocked the main Chilas Road to protest against the killing of two civilians. They alleged that the police and CTD had raided a house on ‘wrong information’.

Senior police officials have reached there to persuade them to end the protest. They assured them that the killers would soon be apprehended.

