Guwahati: At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured when a packed passenger bus collided with a truck on National Highway-17 in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, police said Sunday. The toll in the accident may increase as the conditions of more than five persons are stated to be very critical, the police added.

The accident occurred at Chataguri under Bogribari police station when the passenger bus, going from Sapatgram to Dhubri, collided head-on with the Guwahati-bound truck. Sources said that dense fog may have been one of the reasons for the severe accident. The impact was so hard that both the vehicles got distorted. It is not known what happened to the driver of the truck.

The injured were shifted to various hospitals.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He directed Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner to take all steps for their treatment. Sonowal also assured help to the kin of those killed and injured.