Kabul: At least seven people were killed and seven others injured Wednesday in a car bomb attack in a northeast neighbourhood of the Afghan capital, where military and civilian airports and a foreign military base are located, said sources.

The explosion occurred at around 7.25 am local time in the northeast of the Afghan capital, where a government complex is also located, Efe news quoted Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi as saying in a statement.

The spokesman later told EFE that the attack was conducted by a suicide bomber, who used a van loaded with explosives and blew up the vehicle on the main street.

“Based on initial information, seven civilians were killed and seven others were injured in this explosion,” said Rahimi, adding that the toll could rise. The police have been investigating the attack, which has not been claimed by any insurgent group so far.

Kabul has witnessed a large number of major attacks, which have been claimed by the Islamic State and the Taliban extremist groups. The last one, claimed by the Taliban, occurred less than a month ago and left more than 20 dead and 38 wounded.

Wednesday’s attack comes a day after the government announced the release of three prominent Taliban members – including the son of the Haqqani network founder – in exchange for an American professor and an Australian who were kidnapped by the insurgents.