Bhubaneswar: The Laxmi Sagar police Friday detained a West Bengal native after seven ‘SIM boxes’, which are normally used by scammers to make fraud calls, were recovered from his rented accommodation at Mahadev Nagar, here. IIC Laxmisagar Police P Shyam Sundar Rao, who identified the detenue as Raju Mandal, said a police team, aided by scientific experts, is examining the device and the house at present. He said Mandal is being questioned by the special squad to ascertain the purpose behind keeping so many illegal electronic devices and the involvement of more persons in, what is suspected to be, the trade.

According to a Citybased cyber expert, a sim box is a device equipped to make over a dozen calls in a single minute. It is often used by fraudsters to bypass international call termination charges. Generally, they use the devices to evade GPS location trackers in a bid to give a slip to police action. With the help of advanced technology, the scammers manage to change the SIM numbers constantly to make detection quite challenging. Enforcement agencies have strict policies against the use of SIM box by private persons, Rao said.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP