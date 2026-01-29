Bhubaneswar: Carrying profound devotion in his heart, Sanjay Janardan Kharat, a 57-year-old sage from Maharashtra’s Ahilya Nagar, pedals his bicycle through harsh weather and risky roads to complete the Char Dham Yatra and visit 12 Jyotirlingas.

Kharat began his spiritual journey November 1, 2024, carrying only a bedsheet, food and basic essentials on his old bicycle.

Since then, he has covered 11 Jyotirlingas and three dhams, undeterred by the challenges along the way.

“I have now reached the final phase of my journey.

I am on my way to visit the Puri Jagannath Temple, and after that, I will head to Kedarnath,” said Kharat.

Despite harsh weather, his devotion has kept his spirit unbroken. He cycles as far as his body allows each day and rests at petrol stations or bus depots.

“I cycle as much as possible daily and then rest to recover. In this journey, I have travelled fourteen thousand kilometers on cycle so far.

I eat very little, and I never face difficulty finding food, as offerings from people and devotees are enough to satisfy my hunger,” he added.

As Sanjay’s journey nears its conclusion in a couple of months, it has been fraught with challenges. At one point in Dholpur, Rajasthan, his bicycle was stolen, causing a significant setback, but it did not dampen his spirit.

“When I was in Rajasthan, my bicycle was stolen in Dholpur. I hit rock bottom, but I had some money with me, and with offerings from people, I bought a new cycle and continued my journey,” said Kharat.

Kharat emphasised the importance of cycling, saying, “Cycling keeps us healthy, and people should not abandon it just because other comfortable transport options are available.

We should choose health and embrace cycling, as it has a positive impact on our well-being.”