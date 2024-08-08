Bhubaneswar: As many as 73 students from World Skill Center (WSC) bagged jobs with Tata Steel Technical Services Limited during a recently held campus recruitment drive. The selected students comprised 27 from the Mechatronics stream, nine from Air Conditioning and Refrigeration and 37 from Mechanical and Electrical Services. They are 2023-24 batch students from School of Engineering and they will be employed by the company at its various locations across the country.

Odisha Skill Development Authority CEO Rashmita Panda congratulated the students on their recruitment. The elated students expressed their gratitude to the state government and WSC for giving them this opportunity.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP