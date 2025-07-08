Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Tuesday condoled the demise of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s father Daulal Vaishnaw.

He passed away at 11.52 am at AIIMS Jodhpur after remaining critically ill for the past few days.

I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear about the passing of the revered father of Honorable Union Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw, Shri Dau Lal Vaishnav. I pray that Lord Jagannath grants peace to the departed soul and provides strength to Ashwini ji and his family to bear this sorrow, Majhi said in a post on X.

The governor said, May the departed soul attain Sadgati, and I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik also expressed his condolences.

ମାନନୀୟ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ରେଳ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @AshwiniVaishnaw ଜୀଙ୍କ ପୂଜ୍ୟ ପିତା ଶ୍ରୀ ଦାଉ ଲାଲ ବୈଷ୍ଣବ ଜୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ ।

ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାଙ୍କୁ ଶାନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବା ସହ ଅଶ୍ୱିନୀ ଜୀ ଓ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ଦୁଃଖ ସହିବାର ଶକ୍ତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରନ୍ତୁ ବୋଲି… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 8, 2025

My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends during this hour of grief, he said.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Daulal Vaishnaw, father of Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends during this hour of grief. #OmShanti. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 8, 2025

The railway minister is a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha.

PTI