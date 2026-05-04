Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art power system simulation laboratory, which will strengthen the technical capability of OPTCL in power system planning, grid management, and operational reliability.

The laboratory set up by the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) is equipped with advanced simulation tools. The facility will enable engineers to model complex grid scenarios, analyse load flow, study system stability, and simulate fault conditions in real time.

“This will help OPTCL in ensuring a more resilient, efficient, and future-ready transmission network, critical for meeting Odisha’s growing energy demands and integrating renewable energy sources,” the deputy chief minister said.

Stating that a robust transmission network is the backbone of a developed Odisha, Singh Deo said the Power System Simulation Laboratory will empower engineers to anticipate challenges, optimise grid operations, and ensure 24×7 quality power supply to industries, agriculture, and households. This initiative reflects the state’s commitment to building a modern, reliable, and technology-driven power sector in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, CMD, OPTCL, stated that the lab will serve as a centre of excellence for capacity building, research, and innovation in power system studies. It will provide hands-on training to OPTCL and SLDC (State Load Despatch Centre) engineers, support data-driven decision making, and enhance preparedness for grid contingencies, he added.