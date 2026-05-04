Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday said the BJP’s stupendous performance in West Bengal, where the saffron party was inching towards a massive win, showed the transition from ‘bhay’ (fear) to ‘bharosa’ (trust).

Majhi issued a series of social media posts hailing the BJP’s performance and joined a ‘Vijay Ustav’ at the party’s state headquarters here.

“This mandate is more than an electoral outcome. It is a resounding call for change, a transition from ‘bhay’ to ‘bharosa’, signalling a collective aspiration for progress, stability, and principled governance,” Majhi said in an X post.

The ancient spirit of Anga, Banga, and Kalinga finds its renewed expression today.

Heartiest congratulations to the people of West Bengal, the @BJP4Bengal family, and every dedicated Karyakarta who gave their sweat, dedication, and conviction to this cause.

This victory is a… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) May 4, 2026

Stating that the ancient spirit of Anga (Bihar), Banga (West Bengal) and Kalinga (Odisha) finds its renewed expression on the day, the chief minister congratulated the people of West Bengal and every BJP worker who gave their “sweat, dedication, and conviction” to this cause.

“This victory is a testament to the people’s unwavering faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his transformative vision of Purvoday,” Majhi, who also campaigned in the neighbouring state, said in the social media post.

He said a new dawn of progress is unfolding in West Bengal and this mandate marks the beginning of a new era of accelerated growth and opportunity, strengthening the collective journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The Odisha chief minister also congratulated the people of Assam on the NDA’s win in the northeastern state. He said this is a mandate for an unprecedented third consecutive term for the BJP and its allies.

“This resounding endorsement is a powerful testament to the people’s unwavering trust in the transformative vision of Prime Minister @narendramodi and the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister @himantabiswa,” Majhi said in another post.

May this renewed mandate serve as a catalyst for accelerated progress, prosperity, and truly inclusive development, not just for Assam, but for the entire Northeast, he added.

Majhi, in another post, also congratulated the people of Puducherry on the NDA’s win in the Union territory.

“This renewed mandate is a clear affirmation of the people’s unwavering trust in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi and their continued faith in governance driven by accountability, development, and the welfare of all,” he said.

He wished that this consecutive mandate further accelerate progress, expand opportunities, and bring lasting prosperity to Puducherry.