New Delhi: As many as 75 posts of Indian Police Services (IPS) rank are vacant in Odisha while 958 posts are vacant across the country, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha Wednesday.

The minister said that the sanctioned strength of IPS officers in Odisha is 195 and currently there are 120 IPS officers. He said the vacancies occurred due to factors like retirement, resignation, death, removal from service and others. Rai said, “Since the vacancies and the recruitments are ongoing processes, it is difficult to fix a time limit to fill the vacant posts.”

The minister also said that the sanctioned strength across the country is 4,982 and currently 4,024 vacancies are filled.

The minister’s reply came on the question posed by BJD MP Prasanna Acharya, who sought information regarding the vacancies and whether the Union government has set any time limit to fill all these vacancies.