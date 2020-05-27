Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Wednesday said that 79 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

“Another 79 #Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. 11 are from Ganjam, 5 from Jajpur, 17 from Balasore, 4 from Cuttack, 28 from Bhadrak, 3 from Keonjhar, 2 from Khurda, 2 from Bolangir and 7 from Puri. The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 812,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to state government data as of Wednesday, 1,593 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 774 cases are active, 812 have recovered and three persons have died.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 76 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. Of the 76 cases, 74 people had returned to Odisha from other states and were staying in different quarantine centres, while the remaining two had come in contact with the earlier detected patients, he said.

Of the 30 districts of Odisha, COVID-19 cases have so far been reported from 29 districts barring Rayagada district in the southern part of the state.