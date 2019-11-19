Mumbai: The allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sparked off a global movement against sexual offence and misconduct by men, now popularly christened #MeToo. Closer home in Bollywood, the debate rages on more recently with actor Tanushree Dutta speaking up against co-star Nana Patekar.

A look at ten other celebrities accused of sexual offence.

Rajesh Khanna– The veteran actor was accused of molestation by his live-in partner Anita Advani, reportedly at a time when she was still a minor. Aditya Pancholi– The actor has been accused by former girlfriend and actor Kangana Ranaut of sexually abusing her during her initial days of struggle. Pancholi who has denied the allegations had also been accused of raping his ex-girlfriend Pooja Bedi’s 15-year-old maid when the two were allegedly dating. Om Puri– The late actor has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Nandita Puri and in an older unrelated account, of making sexual advances towards his maid. Papon– Earlier this year, the playback singer who was a judge on reality show The Voice India Kids, put Holi colours on a female contestant and kissed her. The Guwahati police lodged a case against him after a complaint from the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights following which Papon quit the show. Shiney Ahuja– The actor known for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Gangster, Life in a Metro and Bhool Bhulaiyaa was accused by his domestic help of raping her in 2009. The charges were later retracted and Ahuja was released on bail. Ankit Tiwari– The playback singer was arrested for allegedly raping his girlfriend in 2014. The Mumbai Sessions Court, however, acquitted him of all charges.

7.Vikas Bahl– The Queen director has been accused of sexually assaulting a female employee of his company Phantom Films, first reported in 2017. The production house that didn’t take a stand for months, announced its dissolution last week.