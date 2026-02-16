Rayagada: An unusual scene unfolded on Mahashivratri in Ambadala’s Amlabhata area under Muniguda block of Rayagada district, where a young man performed ‘dandavat pranam’ for nearly four kilometres along a road to reach a Shiva temple, seeking divine blessings for his love.

The youth was identified as Lokanath Dangari, son of Gurudas Dangari and Marich Dangari of Dangbadi village under Ichhapur panchayat in Muniguda block.

According to local sources, Lokanath undertook the act to fulfil a vow for the success of his relationship with a young woman. He works at a private company in Chennai. To realise his wish, he performed ‘dandavat pranam’ from Dangbadi village to Kapileswar Temple at Amlabhata, covering a distance of about 4 kilometres. He offered prayers to Lord Shiva after completing the arduous journey.

Lokanath began the journey around 3 am, and it took him nearly eight hours to complete the stretch. His parents and relatives assisted him by placing cloth on the road as he moved forward.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion about the youth’s gesture and devotion.

PNN