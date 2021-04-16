Indianapolis (US): Eight people were shot and killed in a shooting late Thursday night at a FedEx facility here, police said. Multiple other people were injured and they have been sent to local hospitals, police spokesperson Genae Cook said at an early morning news conference Friday. The condition of some of those injured as stated to be critical. Among those dead is a pregnant woman.

At least four people were hospitalised, including one person with critical injuries. Two others were treated at the scene and released. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Police had previously said the gunman shot and killed himself after indiscriminate shooting.

When police arrived, officers observed an active shooting scene at the facility, Cook told reporters early Friday.

FedEx released a statement early Friday saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility. A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots. He said the man was shouting racial abuses as he went on shooting intermittently with people trying to take cover wherever, they could.

Police said that they are trying to ascertain the identity of the assailant. They said so far they have not come across any ID on the dead man.