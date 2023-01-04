Ranchi: Eight Maoists associated with CPI(Maoist) central committee members Mishir Besra surrendered before security forces here Wednesday, the police said.

All members of the banned outfit, including three women, who surrendered before officials of the Jharkhand police and CRPF are between 18 and 22 years of age, the police said.

All of them are wanted in a number of cases and continuous operation by the joint security forces couple with the lucrative surrender policy of the state government prompted them to surrender, IG(Operation) Amol V Homkar said.

Mishir Besra alias Sagar Ji carries a bounty of Rs one crore on his head.

“Jharkhand police and the central forces, including special task forces, are striving to wipe out Naxalites from Jharkhand. January 4, 2023 holds significance for Jharkhand police and CRPF as eight Maoists have surrendered. On January 4, 2022 two of our colleagues were martyred in Chaibasa during an operation against Maoists,” Homkar, who is also the Jharkhand police spokesperson, told media persons here.

He said those who surrendered during the day will be given facilities for their rehabilitation provided under a government scheme to bring Maoists into the mainstream of the society. They will be given vocational training under the policy.

The surrendered Maoists include Sarita alias Mungli alias Sarita Sardar alias Sanita (20), a resident of Raijama of Saraikela-Kharsawan district. She has six cases registered against her.

Somwari Kumari alias Toni alias Sonhari Munda (21), another woman Maoist who gave up arms and is a resident of Tamar in Ranchi, has two cases against her. The third who is called Sanju Purty alias Roshni Purty (19) is a resident of Chiriabera in West Singhbhum.

The others who surrendered are Jairam Bodra (21) Martam Angaria (21), Tungir Purty (18), Patar Koda (18) and Kusnu Sirka(22), the police said.

