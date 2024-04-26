Joda: Acting on a tipoff, officials of the district Mining department seized eight trucks late Wednesday night while the vehicles were illegally transporting iron ore lumps instead of iron ore fines in violation of norms from the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC)-owned Khandabandha mines under this division in Keonjhar district. The officials seized the trucks when the vehicles reached a weighbridge station at Nayagarh.

A probe has been initiated to find out how the trucks were allowed to carry the iron ore lumps. Officials informed that the trucks were carrying the iron ore lumps to the godown of a West Bengal-based company known as ‘Dhanbad Fuels’. When contacted, a mining Department official informed me that permission has been given only for the transportation of iron ore fines from Khandabandha mines. Hence the vehicles had violated rules by carrying iron ore lumps, he added.