Berhampur: Ishita Acharya, an eight-year-old girl from Odisha’s Ganjam district, has found a place in India Books of Records.

Ishita achieved this feat by writing the Ramayana at such a young age. She has set a record for being the youngest author to write the Hindu epic.

Ishita who is presently staying in Chennai at the work place of her farther has written a summary of the world famous epic in English language in 57 pages. Ishita took 22 days to complete her writing.

Ishita is a Class-III student studying at NSN Memorial School.

Expressing their happiness over their daughter’s achievement, Ishita’s parents said that right from her childhood she was inclined towards religious scriptures. “After watching the re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV serial Ramayana during the COVID-19 lockdown, Ishita had expressed her willingness to start a summary of Ramayana in English language”, added her parents.

Ishita’s father Sanjit Achary said, “She started writing the book in May and finished it within 22 days.”

After Ishita completed writing the book, her parents informed the India Books of Records officials regarding her creation. They also sent a picture of the book and other necessary documents.

Then after verifying all the documents, India Books of Records placed Ishita’s feat on the book. Ishita was given a certificate, a gold medal and the book featuring her name.

After achieving the award Ishita said, “I am very happy by finding my name in India Books of Records. My parents supported me a lot to complete my book.”

Her dream is to find a place in Limca Book of Records and Guinness World Records in future writing books on extra-ordinary topics, she said.

“I am proud of my daughter. Since childhood she was attracted towards mythological stories. Her grand-mothers used to narrate one mythological story to her every day. She is often curious to know and that is what helped her to achieve this feat,” said Ishita’s father Sanjit Acharya.

“She has been writing short stories since a very young age. After watching Ramayana on TV she shared stories with us during the lockdown period. Later, she decided to write Ramayana and completed it in 22 days. We are happy and proud of our daughter,” said Ishita’s mother, Rashmita.

