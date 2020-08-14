Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a video message Thursday expressed his love for the quintessential Odia cuisine ‘Pakhala’.
In a bid to promote Odisha tourism and the state’s cuisines, Odisha’s tourism department is releasing a programme called ‘Ama Ghara Ama Handishala’.
Honourable cm @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha speaks about his favourite pakhala @otdcltd @bjd_odisha @BmjdOdisha @BJDITWing pic.twitter.com/MLD9dj6jF5
— Shreemayee sweta snigdha Mishra (@ShreemayeeM) August 13, 2020
Speaking about the culinary delights of Odisha, CM Patnaik in the video message said, “Odisha is the land of Lord Jagannath, who himself is a Chhapanbhogi. I have a special liking for Odia festivals, different pithas and foods of Odisha. I only serve Odia food to the guests visiting my residence from outside. Odia cuisine has its own identity and I like ‘Pakhala’ the most.”
‘Ama Ghara Ama Handishala’ programme will be telecasted on Doordarshan from August 15.
PNN
Leave a Reply