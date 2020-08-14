Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a video message Thursday expressed his love for the quintessential Odia cuisine ‘Pakhala’.

In a bid to promote Odisha tourism and the state’s cuisines, Odisha’s tourism department is releasing a programme called ‘Ama Ghara Ama Handishala’.

Speaking about the culinary delights of Odisha, CM Patnaik in the video message said, “Odisha is the land of Lord Jagannath, who himself is a Chhapanbhogi. I have a special liking for Odia festivals, different pithas and foods of Odisha. I only serve Odia food to the guests visiting my residence from outside. Odia cuisine has its own identity and I like ‘Pakhala’ the most.”

‘Ama Ghara Ama Handishala’ programme will be telecasted on Doordarshan from August 15.

PNN